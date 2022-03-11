L1 Long Short Fund Limited (LSF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04 on March 31st

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 13th. This is a boost from L1 Long Short Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
In related news, insider Mark Landau acquired 385,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.73 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of A$1,050,132.25 ($766,519.89). Also, insider Raphael Lamm acquired 241,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.73 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of A$657,775.62 ($480,128.19). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,078,246 shares of company stock worth $8,668,733.
