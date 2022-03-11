L1 Long Short Fund Limited (LSF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04 on March 31st

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 13th. This is a boost from L1 Long Short Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

In related news, insider Mark Landau acquired 385,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.73 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of A$1,050,132.25 ($766,519.89). Also, insider Raphael Lamm acquired 241,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.73 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of A$657,775.62 ($480,128.19). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,078,246 shares of company stock worth $8,668,733.

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

