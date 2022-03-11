Source Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Source Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCEYF – Get Rating) rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.25. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Source Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1.57.

Source Energy Services Ltd. engages in the production, supply, and distribution of northern white frac sand. The company operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and Corporate. Its services include proppants, logistics, terminals, storage and transfer of chemicals, and field solutions.

