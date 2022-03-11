Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (TSE:FAF – Get Rating) shares were down 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.16 and last traded at C$5.24. Approximately 17,167 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 49,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.35.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Fire & Flower in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Fire & Flower alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$195.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.98.

Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$45.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$44.35 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Fire & Flower Company Profile (TSE:FAF)

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retailer that offers cannabis products and accessories through its retail locations located in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Yukon. It also engages in the wholesale of regulated cannabis products and accessories in Saskatchewan; and operates Hifyre digital retail and analytics of regulated cannabis e-commerce platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fire & Flower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fire & Flower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.