Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (TSE:FAF – Get Rating) shares were down 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.16 and last traded at C$5.24. Approximately 17,167 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 49,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.35.
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Fire & Flower in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$195.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.98.
Fire & Flower Company Profile (TSE:FAF)
Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retailer that offers cannabis products and accessories through its retail locations located in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Yukon. It also engages in the wholesale of regulated cannabis products and accessories in Saskatchewan; and operates Hifyre digital retail and analytics of regulated cannabis e-commerce platform.
