Snider Financial Group Has $13.74 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Snider Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 5.8% of Snider Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

VIG stock opened at $154.88 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $142.88 and a one year high of $172.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.80.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

