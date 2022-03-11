ProVise Management Group LLC Invests $306,000 in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 23,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNW shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.11.

Shares of PNW opened at $74.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.51 and a 200 day moving average of $70.40. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $88.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $798.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.16%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.