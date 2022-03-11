ProVise Management Group LLC Buys 2,000 Shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC owned about 0.07% of DWS Municipal Income Trust worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KTF. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 14.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 99,344 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,067,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,053,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 233,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KTF opened at $10.53 on Friday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $12.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average of $11.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

