ProVise Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,390 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,140,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5,412.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,322,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,100 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 6.2% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,870 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 9.5% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 8,573 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 32.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 31,053 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares in the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DZ Bank cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $40.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $46.85.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

