ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 3,130 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYLS. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 732.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS opened at $45.23 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $49.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.66 and a 200-day moving average of $47.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%.

