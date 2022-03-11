Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Issues Earnings Results

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 3.80%.

Shares of NASDAQ GLRE opened at $6.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $236.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Greenlight Capital Re has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $9.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.41.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 427.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 134,683 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 102,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 52,627 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 5.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 82,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the period. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

