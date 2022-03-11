Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Amryt Pharma from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Amryt Pharma from $40.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amryt Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on Amryt Pharma from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.
AMYT stock opened at $7.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $453.50 million, a P/E ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 0.10. Amryt Pharma has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
About Amryt Pharma (Get Rating)
Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.
