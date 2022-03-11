Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC – Get Rating) to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 155 ($2.03).

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 200 ($2.62) to GBX 220 ($2.88) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.95) price target on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 198 ($2.59) to GBX 220 ($2.88) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 203 ($2.66).

Get Capital & Counties Properties PLC alerts:

Capital & Counties Properties PLC stock opened at GBX 163.30 ($2.14) on Thursday. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a one year low of GBX 142 ($1.86) and a one year high of GBX 188.20 ($2.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.68, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 9.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 168.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 167.58. The company has a market cap of £1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.88.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s previous dividend of $0.50. Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.15%.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.