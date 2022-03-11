WOWswap (WOW) Price Tops $5.55

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. One WOWswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.55 or 0.00014084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOWswap has a total market capitalization of $3.15 million and approximately $39,425.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00045890 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,610.45 or 0.06627432 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,528.86 or 1.00356153 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00042195 BTC.

About WOWswap

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,996 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

