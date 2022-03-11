Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.50 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.57.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

NYSE:TMHC opened at $30.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.23. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 5.38. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.80.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $108,294.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 39,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $1,376,749.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,004 shares of company stock valued at $2,428,678. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home (Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.