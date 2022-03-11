Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $79.00 to $93.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q1 2023 earnings at $9.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $9.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $9.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $9.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $37.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $34.84 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laredo Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Shares of LPI stock opened at $76.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 3.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.46. Laredo Petroleum has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $99.26.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $470.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 101.15% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 150.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum will post 29.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $36,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter worth $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter worth $98,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 43.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

