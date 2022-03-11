Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Barclays

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HYLN. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Hyliion in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Hyliion from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyliion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Hyliion alerts:

Shares of HYLN stock opened at $4.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.57 million, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.93. Hyliion has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.10. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hyliion will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hyliion news, Director Robert M. Knight, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. 27.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyliion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.