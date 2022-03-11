Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) COO Bradley J. Ehrman Buys 1,309 Shares of Stock

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) COO Bradley J. Ehrman acquired 1,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $30,146.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of DMLP opened at $23.55 on Friday. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $24.73. The firm has a market cap of $871.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.639 per share. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.85%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.96%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 4.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,417 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 397,752 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Dorchester Minerals by 12.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,992 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 16.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests (NPI). The NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by its operating partnership. Royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

