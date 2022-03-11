Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) COO Bradley J. Ehrman Buys 1,309 Shares of Stock

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) COO Bradley J. Ehrman acquired 1,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $30,146.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of DMLP opened at $23.55 on Friday. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $24.73. The firm has a market cap of $871.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.93.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.639 per share. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.85%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.96%.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.
Dorchester Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests (NPI). The NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by its operating partnership. Royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dorchester Minerals (DMLP)
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.