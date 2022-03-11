The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PNTG has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Pennant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

PNTG opened at $15.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $443.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.25 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Pennant Group has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $58.21.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 0.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Pennant Group will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNTG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter worth about $8,109,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,070,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,338,000 after buying an additional 170,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,142,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,607,000 after buying an additional 148,342 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in The Pennant Group by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 171,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 112,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,136,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Pennant Group (Get Rating)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.