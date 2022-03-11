Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at B. Riley

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum lowered Aspen Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Aspen Group from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.93.

Shares of ASPU opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Aspen Group has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $9.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.61.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 11.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Aspen Group will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in Aspen Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Aspen Group in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Group during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the third quarter valued at $80,000. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

