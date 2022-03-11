MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) EVP Sells $42,622.20 in Stock

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) EVP Rohit Kashyap sold 8,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $42,622.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
MDXG stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The firm has a market cap of $546.07 million, a P/E ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.00.
MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.
MiMedx Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MiMedx Group (MDXG)
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.