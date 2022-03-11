MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) EVP Sells $42,622.20 in Stock

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) EVP Rohit Kashyap sold 8,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $42,622.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MDXG stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The firm has a market cap of $546.07 million, a P/E ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.00.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDXG. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 309.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,113,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,935,000 after purchasing an additional 841,609 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,578,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 4,717.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,381,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,566 shares during the last quarter. 56.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

MiMedx Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.