Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 68.34% and a negative net margin of 68.58%.

Shares of Myomo stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.10. Myomo has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $14.91.

Get Myomo alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Myomo by 326.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Myomo by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Myomo by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Myomo by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Myomo by 91,945.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 98,382 shares during the period. 39.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MYO. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Myomo from $34.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Myomo in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Myomo in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Myomo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company, which offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. It offers MyoPro, which is a myoelectric elbow, wrist, and hand orthosis that supports an impaired hand and arm while also enabling it to move again. The company was founded by Stephen Kelly, John McBean, Mira Sahney, and Kailas N.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.