Marc Benioff Sells 2,300 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total value of $467,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $459,540.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $464,347.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total value of $481,344.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total value of $481,344.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.92, for a total value of $452,916.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $452,272.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.91, for a total transaction of $455,193.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total transaction of $483,506.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $477,158.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total value of $488,405.00.

CRM opened at $200.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.43, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.44 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $151,632,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $348.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

