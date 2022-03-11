Patrick A. Lytle Sells 6,776 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Stock

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $284,659.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SM Energy stock opened at $40.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 800.56 and a beta of 5.50. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $43.69.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. SM Energy had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $854.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SM Energy will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

SM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen raised SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SM Energy by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 52,390 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in SM Energy by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,306 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 80,205 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SM Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 935,957 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,053,000 after purchasing an additional 26,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $853,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

