Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 1,049 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.3% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 3.5% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Micron Technology by 1.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 18,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,973,742 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MU shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $75.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.66.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

