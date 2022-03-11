ProVise Management Group LLC Has $4.58 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 72.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,305 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 137.1% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $329,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCO opened at $21.19 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.16 and a 1-year high of $22.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.83.

