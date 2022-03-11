Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Trading 1.7% Higher

Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.76 and last traded at $9.76. 850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Megaport in a research note on Sunday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Megaport from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.55.

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. The company operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services; and megaport virtual edge platform that enables businesses to connect to Megaport's ecosystem of service providers.

