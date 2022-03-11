Hannan Metals (CVE:HAN) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Hannan Metals Ltd. (CVE:HAN – Get Rating) shares rose 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 73,807 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 66,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 11.43, a current ratio of 11.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

Get Hannan Metals alerts:

About Hannan Metals (CVE:HAN)

Hannan Metals Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Ireland and Peru. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the San Martin project covering an area of 65,600 hectares located to the northwest of Tarapoto, Peru.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hannan Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannan Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.