Hannan Metals (CVE:HAN) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Hannan Metals Ltd. (CVE:HAN – Get Rating) shares rose 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 73,807 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 66,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 11.43, a current ratio of 11.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.
About Hannan Metals (CVE:HAN)
Read More
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for Hannan Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannan Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.