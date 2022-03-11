Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

Shares of IDN stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.23. Intellicheck has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $12.22. The company has a market capitalization of $47.95 million, a P/E ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.85.

IDN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Intellicheck from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Intellicheck from $11.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Intellicheck from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum downgraded Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intellicheck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Intellicheck by 1,534.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 71,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

