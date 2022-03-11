Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Matinas BioPharma stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.20. Matinas BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.61.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTNB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,295,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 1,571,635 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,586,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 192,119 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 7,927.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 146,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 144,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 567.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 137,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

MTNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Matinas BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

