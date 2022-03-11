Brokerages Set Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT at $224.64

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $224.64.

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $256.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total value of $343,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.37, for a total transaction of $117,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,724 shares of company stock worth $14,757,773 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PXD stock opened at $237.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $133.73 and a twelve month high of $246.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.18. The stock has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.58.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

