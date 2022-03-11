Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 1,114 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the third quarter worth $52,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the third quarter worth $187,000. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 16.3% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 446.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim acquired 16,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.45 per share, for a total transaction of $778,037.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BST stock opened at $41.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.04. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $61.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%.

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

