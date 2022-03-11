Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 36,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,235,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,141,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 124,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after buying an additional 52,085 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $439,000.

Shares of SPLV opened at $63.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.38. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $55.95 and a 12-month high of $68.86.

