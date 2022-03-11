IFM Investors Pty Ltd Trims Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.08.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $3,107,426.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $20,003,327.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 556,726 shares of company stock valued at $42,167,404. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADM opened at $84.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.77. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $55.26 and a 1 year high of $87.99.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 33.40%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

