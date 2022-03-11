Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 307 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $215.26 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $199.91 and a 12-month high of $266.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.86.

