Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.00

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

BYPLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.90.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

