Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $5,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 45.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,765,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,497,000 after buying an additional 1,170,855 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 113.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,518,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,210,000 after buying an additional 1,339,135 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,789,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,391,000 after buying an additional 21,464 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,485,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,189,000 after buying an additional 591,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 30.2% in the third quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,233,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,926,000 after purchasing an additional 286,405 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.53.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $142.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of 98.58 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.70 and a 52-week high of $160.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.98.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.88%. The business’s revenue was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $506,079.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $473,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,833,160 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

