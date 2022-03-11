IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 325.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 50.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 66.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $369.75 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $328.57 and a 12-month high of $461.44. The company has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $386.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $408.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus lifted their target price on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.78.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

