IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in American International Group were worth $6,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in American International Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 35.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 896.5% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the third quarter worth about $67,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $56.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.54 and a 1-year high of $63.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.83%.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

