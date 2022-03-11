YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN in the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN in the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN in the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN in the 2nd quarter worth $319,000.

NYSEARCA:CAPE opened at $20.85 on Friday. Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $23.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.94.

