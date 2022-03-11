Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Acquired by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 677.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

JACK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.48.

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $54,022.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $29,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,847 shares of company stock valued at $160,758. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $82.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.73. Jack in the Box Inc. has a one year low of $76.50 and a one year high of $124.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.13.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.