FourThought Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,788 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in South State were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of South State by 102.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of South State in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of South State in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of South State by 30.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of South State by 18.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $85.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.85. South State Co. has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $93.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.87.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. South State had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.21%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on South State from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on South State from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, South State currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.34.

In related news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $129,275.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,035 shares of company stock worth $350,026 over the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

