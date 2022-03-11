Scout Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONY opened at $100.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $122.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.79. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $91.75 and a 52-week high of $133.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

