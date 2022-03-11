Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 100 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 201.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total value of $5,639,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,117 shares of company stock valued at $11,928,411 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AJG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.32.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $155.04 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $120.04 and a one year high of $171.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 46.26%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

