The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 151.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $122.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.65.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In other news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALL shares. UBS Group raised Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Allstate from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.79.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

