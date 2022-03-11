China Dongsheng International (OTCMKTS:CDSG) Trading Up 24.4%

China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDSG – Get Rating) was up 24.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 599,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 392,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.23.

About China Dongsheng International (OTCMKTS:CDSG)

China DongSheng International, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of nutritional supplements, and beauty care and alternative health care products. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Jilin, China.

