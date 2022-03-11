SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SB Financial Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

SBFG stock opened at $19.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $16.17 and a 12-month high of $20.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.12.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $15.67 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.69%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in SB Financial Group by 8,810.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. 44.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

