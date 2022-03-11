Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EDAP. B. Riley cut their target price on Edap Tms from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.33.
Shares of NASDAQ:EDAP opened at $7.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.34. Edap Tms has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $9.88.
Edap Tms Company Profile (Get Rating)
EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Edap Tms (EDAP)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.