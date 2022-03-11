Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EDAP. B. Riley cut their target price on Edap Tms from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.33.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EDAP opened at $7.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.34. Edap Tms has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $9.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Edap Tms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Edap Tms in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 41.2% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 403.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 34,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Edap Tms Company Profile (Get Rating)

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.