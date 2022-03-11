Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
ASUR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Asure Software from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.
NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $6.97 on Thursday. Asure Software has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.18. The company has a market capitalization of $133.61 million, a PE ratio of 174.25 and a beta of 1.10.
Asure Software Company Profile (Get Rating)
Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.
