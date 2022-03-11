Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

ASUR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Asure Software from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $6.97 on Thursday. Asure Software has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.18. The company has a market capitalization of $133.61 million, a PE ratio of 174.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 31.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 6.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Asure Software by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Asure Software by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

