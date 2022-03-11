Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Stratasys posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $167.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Stratasys’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on SSYS shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Stratasys from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cross Research raised Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 0.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Stratasys by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Stratasys by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSYS opened at $23.78 on Friday. Stratasys has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $42.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

