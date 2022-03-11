CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $45.10

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €45.10 ($49.02) and last traded at €48.38 ($52.59), with a volume of 129293 shares. The stock had previously closed at €45.22 ($49.15).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COP. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($78.26) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($95.65) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.50 ($76.63) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($96.74) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($94.57) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €81.79 ($88.90).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €57.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is €67.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.52.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

