Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.98

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.98 and last traded at $2.81, with a volume of 324568 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AUCOY. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Polymetal International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Polymetal International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polymetal International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

